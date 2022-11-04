Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.92, for a total transaction of 15,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 129,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.83, for a total transaction of 14,640.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.33, for a total transaction of 18,640.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.60 and a 1-year high of 12.75.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 2.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.67.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

