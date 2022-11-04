Robert Ferber Sells 14,533 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $16,712.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 506,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Ferber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOS alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $15,840.97.

XOS Trading Down 0.9 %

XOS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). XOS had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOS by 568.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of XOS by 406.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XOS by 600.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.