Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $17,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

