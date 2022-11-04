Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $17,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.