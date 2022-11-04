Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 613 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $18,561.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,566.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $621,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Stephens increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.