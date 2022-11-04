Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 50 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.52, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $915,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer stock opened at $371.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.50. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.68 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

