Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

