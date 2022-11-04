Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Chemed Price Performance
NYSE:CHE opened at $480.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
