Michael del Prado Acquires 150 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Michael del Prado purchased 150 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$128.00 ($83.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($12,467.53).

Michael del Prado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Michael del Prado purchased 200 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$147.50 ($95.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,155.84).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Michael del Prado purchased 100 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$149.00 ($96.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,900.00 ($9,675.32).

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.40. Cochlear’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

