Michael del Prado Acquires 150 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Michael del Prado purchased 150 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$128.00 ($83.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($12,467.53).
Michael del Prado also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 1st, Michael del Prado purchased 200 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$147.50 ($95.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,155.84).
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Michael del Prado purchased 100 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$149.00 ($96.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,900.00 ($9,675.32).
Cochlear Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.