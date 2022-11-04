Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Purchases 93,023 Shares

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 93,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,930.18 ($13,591.02).

Freelancer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56.

Freelancer Company Profile

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

