Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) recently:

11/2/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/31/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $160.00.

10/28/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $149.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.