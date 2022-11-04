Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,471 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 8.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 126,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

