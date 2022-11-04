Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,708 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,733 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.