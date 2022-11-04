Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 375,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 682.9% during the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 365.14% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

