TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,900 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lantheus worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

