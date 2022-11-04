TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

