TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

