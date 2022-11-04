TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Centerra Gold worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 544,600 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

