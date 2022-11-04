TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,158 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $2,040,030. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

