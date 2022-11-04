Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after buying an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

