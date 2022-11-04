TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,378 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vimeo worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vimeo by 4,988.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMEO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

