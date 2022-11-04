TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,600 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,254 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

