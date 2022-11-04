TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,354,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 240,150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 339,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 320.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

