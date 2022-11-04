TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

