TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,914 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BankUnited worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

NYSE BKU opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

