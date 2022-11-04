MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 10.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 4,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

