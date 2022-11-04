Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56. 8,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 874,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

