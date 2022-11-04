Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.41. 1,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after buying an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 116,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

