LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 418,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

