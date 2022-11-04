Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Up 5.4%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 67 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HY. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

