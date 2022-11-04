Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 5.1%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $62.45. 6,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 863,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Freshpet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

