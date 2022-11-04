Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Trading 4.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.87. 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 31.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

