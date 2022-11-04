Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 18.2%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 5,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 757,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

