Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 5.7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 4,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accolade by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.