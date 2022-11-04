Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.56. 31,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,295,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Insider Activity at Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.