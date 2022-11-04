ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.46. 7,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 744,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.