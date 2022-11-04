Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 6.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,827,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $178,229 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

