Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 1,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 470,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
