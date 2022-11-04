Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 1-Year High at $327.98

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $327.98 and last traded at $326.81, with a volume of 21808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average is $276.31.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

