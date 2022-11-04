AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $585.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

