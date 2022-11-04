ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.25. 57,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,840,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 83.89%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

