Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.