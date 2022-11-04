New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

