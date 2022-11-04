Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

