The Goldman Sachs Group Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $374.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $374.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.16.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $314.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.90. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at KLA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

