Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $155.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $198.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,508,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

