Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.70.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

