Jefferies Financial Group Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $90.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HQY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

