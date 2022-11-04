MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.