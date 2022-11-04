Piper Sandler Cuts Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $29.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $980.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.