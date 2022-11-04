Oppenheimer Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $390.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer to $390.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $309.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.65 and a 200 day moving average of $344.90. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

