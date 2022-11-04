Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

SHOP stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 873.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

